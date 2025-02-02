Conservative lawmakers in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are growing increasingly frustrated with the diplomatic stance of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration toward China.
In particular, they claim that a recent easing of visa rules for Chinese visitors under the Ishiba administration was too conciliatory.
As Ishiba's foothold in the LDP remains precarious, a mishandling of the situation could spark moves to undermine the prime minister's administration, observers said.
