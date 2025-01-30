Panicking families, suicide risk and spikes in calls to helplines — LGBTQ+ and rights organizations say they are already feeling what they see as foreboding impacts of U.S. President Trump's measures to undo protections for the community.

Trump started his term on Jan. 20 by issuing an executive order "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism," which declared the government will only recognize two sexes — male and female.

Any policies, documents or funding deemed to be promoting "gender ideology" will be removed or stopped, it said.