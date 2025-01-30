More than 60 people were feared dead after an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the frigid Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport.

"At this point we do not believe there were any survivors," District of Columbia fire chief John Donnelly said at a Thursday press conference at the airport.

Donnelly said 28 bodies had been recovered from the river so far, in what was shaping up to be the deadliest U.S. air disaster in more than a decade. "We will work to find all the bodies and reunite them with their loved ones," he said.