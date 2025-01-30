The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai may be looking to put their differences aside to cooperate on ensuring the fiscal 2025 budget gets passed.

For Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the first priority is to secure a majority of votes for the 2025 budget, which is now being debated and must be passed by both houses of parliament by March 31. Doing so will require the votes of at least one opposition party.

For the Osaka-centric Nippon Ishin, the challenge is to get the LDP to secure free high school education, its key policy goal, and ensure as much central government support as possible for the financially troubled Osaka Kansai Expo, which opens on April 13.