Canada can work with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to reshape global trade and weaken China’s dominance of supply chains, according to Chrystia Freeland, the Canadian politician who’s vying to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister.

Freeland said she believes Trump is very smart, has a clear world view, and is threatening to impose huge tariffs on Canada, Mexico and other allies in part to pave the way for tougher policies on China.

"He has come to the conclusion that if he can show the rest of the world how mean and tough he can be with his closest partners and allies — how much he’s prepared to beat up on those really nice Canadians, who throughout history have been great partners for the U.S. — how do you think that’s going to make the Chinese feel?” she said in an interview with Bloomberg News.