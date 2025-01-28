African health activists fear a new crackdown on abortion across Africa after U.S. President Donald Trump reinstated an anti-abortion pact that cuts off U.S. funds to foreign charities that provide or promote abortions.

When Trump signed the Mexico City Policy, or "global gag rule", during his first term some African charities were forced to close, denying women safe abortions. It also emboldened local opposition to women's reproductive choice.

The policy also hit antenatal care, contraception and HIV testing and treatment, along with tuberculosis and malaria programs run by African health organizations.