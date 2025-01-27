The parliamentary questioning of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Cabinet kicked off Monday, with the largest opposition party grilling the prime minister about the direction of Japan’s relations with the United States under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Touching on political turbulence and rising populism around the world, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan head Yoshihiko Noda, a former prime minister, raised concerns about the United States' decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris agreement on climate change.

“If the U.S., which plays a major role in terms of technology and funding, withdraws from the WHO, it will have a significant impact on international cooperation in the event of a global pandemic and on protecting people's health, particularly in developing countries,” Noda said.