Pete Hegseth’s confirmation as U.S. Defense secretary bodes well for President Donald Trump’s other controversial Cabinet choices as well as his ability to maintain Republican support for an ambitious legislative agenda in the months to come.

Hegseth, a combat veteran and former Fox News commentator, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate 51-50 in a late Friday night vote that concluded Trump’s first week back in the White House. He won approval, with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President JD Vance, despite a stream of allegations ranging from spousal abuse to excessive drinking to financial mismanagement — all of which he denied.

Vance administered the oath to Hegseth at the White House on Saturday.