The Finance Ministry will allow companies to make and sell goods related to Custom-kun, an official mascot character of Japanese customs.

The ministry hopes that selling character goods such as stuffed toys and stationery will make customs more familiar to people.

Born in 1993, Custom-kun is modeled on drug-sniffing dogs working at customs. He is popular for his rounded figure.

Custom-kun goods were once distributed for free at public relations events, but they ended up only in the hands of people who are interested in customs.

"If Custom-kun goods are sold at airports and ports as a souvenir, we will be able to increase contact with people we have never been able to approach before," a ministry official said.

The ministry opened an Instagram account for Custom-kun in October, posting photos of stuffed Custom-kun toys enjoying travel and events.

"We want people to join the Instagram campaign once stuffed Custom-kun toys go on sale," the official said.