With the retirement of renowned TV personality Masahiro Nakai on Thursday in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct and the debacle over Fuji Television's handling of the issue, national interest in the scandal is at an all-time high. Even the government has stepped in, with several Cabinet members weighing in on the issue.

On Thursday, the broadcaster announced plans to set up a third-party investigation committee in accordance with the Japan Federation of Bar Associations' (JFBA) guidelines and convene a second conference — this time, one open to all media agencies — on Monday following strong criticism from stakeholders and the public over its handling of the case.

Ahead of an expected showdown on Monday, here are the main issues at the core of the scandal.