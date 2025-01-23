Marialyce Pedersen stood in a white Tyvek suit on her Altadena, California, lot leveled by this month's wildfires. Her house was reduced to ash that spilled into the pool, turning the water a toxic black. But along one wall, a sculpted pink bench and outdoor kitchen looked only slightly worse for wear.

Pedersen built the bench and kitchen using cob, an adobe-like mix of decomposed granite or sand, clay and natural fiber, an ancient technique she says points to the future for her house and community.

"That is going to be the start of my rebuilding efforts. It is one little bright spot," she said.