During U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 36 hours back in the White House, he threatened to slap tariffs on the U.S.’ top four trading partners starting as soon as next week.

But after a campaign in which he promised far bigger and broader levies, the fact that he didn’t actually impose any was enough to allay some critics’ worst fears about his plans, with many reading the latest threats as just negotiating ploys — at least for now.

Buried in the dense language of Trump’s executive order on trade were potentially sweeping changes in how the U.S. does trillions of dollars of business with the world. He ordered studies on how to overhaul many of the rules that have governed U.S. trade policy for decades.