The gesture was controversial enough, but now come the subcontroversies: Elon Musk is trolling Wikipedia and encouraging its defunding after a description of his recent flourish, seen by some as a Hitler salute, appeared on the encyclopedic website.

The fight pits two of the internet's best-known tech giants against each other — and highlights the starkly different ethos behind Musk's X social media site and Wikipedia, founded by American entrepreneur Jimmy Wales.

Musk, as the majority owner of X, is behind recent easing of content moderation rules on his social media platform, which has allowed for rampant disinformation, while simultaneously positioning himself as U.S. President Donald Trump's right-hand man.