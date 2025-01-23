The most unpredictable session of parliament in years is slated to open Friday with the ruling coalition, divested of a majority in the last Lower House election, needing to earn backing from the opposition for every piece of legislation it puts forward — starting with the fiscal 2025 budget.

For the minority government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the days of pushing through bills on the back of an overwhelming majority in both chambers of parliament are over, to be replaced by an inevitably more conciliatory approach in dealing with the opposition.

In a recent televised debate, Ishiba himself admitted that the new style of low-profile, sensible compromise that began in the last session of parliament late last year is here to stay.