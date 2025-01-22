The alleged sexual misconduct of a former boy band member turned TV host has prompted Fuji TV and other broadcasters to look into whether there has been any impropriety or exploitative practices involving celebrities and their employees.

Fuji Media Holdings has said it will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday, adding any decision that ought to be made public would be disclosed promptly.

Following a news conference by Fuji TV last Friday, Dalton Investments — which controls over 7% of shares in the broadcaster's owner, Fuji Media Holdings — sent a letter on Tuesday to the parent company, likening the hastily convened briefing to a “virtual car crash” and demanded it hold a news conference open to all media.