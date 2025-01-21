President Donald Trump launched a sweeping overhaul of U.S. energy policy hours after taking office Monday, putting the weight of the federal government behind fossil-fuel production and pulling back from the fight against climate change.

Trump initiated the shift in a series of orders and memoranda directing action by the federal government, with implications that reach across the entire energy landscape, from oil fields and wind farms to light bulbs and pickup trucks.

The Republican cast the changes as integral to his vision for achieving domestic prosperity and fighting inflation, since energy prices touch every part of the economy. And, with the U.S. on the cusp of an unprecedented surge in electricity demand tied to the growth of artificial intelligence and domestic manufacturing, Trump called the nation’s oil and gas bounty an unparalleled advantage.