Consumers are being urged to exercise caution when using portable gas stoves, as a recent safety report from the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation (NITE) has highlighted the risks associated with mishandling the devices.

Portable gas stoves see increased use in winter for hot pot and barbecue dishes and serve as vital tools in the aftermath of natural disasters, when many lifelines such as gas and electricity are unavailable. However, they contain flammable gas, and improper use can lead to serious accidents.

Between the fiscal year beginning April 2014 and fiscal 2023, NITE recorded 91 cassette stove-related incidents. In 86 incidents where investigations were fully completed, it was revealed that 38% — or 33 cases — were caused by user error or negligence.