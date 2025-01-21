In December, Japan put into force amendments to the cannabis control law and the narcotics control law that prohibit the use of marijuana and impose prison sentences of up to seven years for violations.

There is optimism that the revised laws will curb marijuana abuse, particularly in light of a surge in illegal drug cases involving young people, including university athletes. Experts emphasize, however, the importance of supplementing the new legal framework with expanded opportunities for drug education targeted at young people.

In 2023, police arrested or took other action against a record 6,482 individuals for suspected marijuana cases including possession, marking an increase of more than 20% from the previous year. The majority were young people in their 20s or younger.