A nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting victims of sexual violence in Osaka Prefecture is threatened with closure after being asked to vacate its operational base at Hannan Chuo Hospital.

The Sexual Assault Crisis Healing Intervention Center Osaka (SACHICO) was established in 2010 as Japan's first one-stop support center within a hospital setting for women affected by sexual violence. Over the past 14 years, the center has handled more than 50,000 telephone inquiries and provided medical care and support to over 3,700 individuals.

In December, victims of sexual violence and their families submitted a petition with 48,463 signatures to the Osaka Prefectural Assembly, urging the continuation of the organization's critical services.