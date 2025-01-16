Palestinian health authorities say Israel's ground and air campaign in the Gaza Strip killed more than 46,600 people, with just over half of identified victims being women, children or older people.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, an official briefed on the deal said on Wednesday, opening the way to a possible end to a 15-month war that has inflamed the Middle East.

The latest round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023 when Hamas militants stormed across the border into Israeli communities. Israel says the militants killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took some 250 people into captivity in Gaza.