Public support for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Cabinet inched up 1.4 percentage points from the previous month to 28.2% in January, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The approval rate for the Ishiba Cabinet was still below 30%, remaining in the so-called danger zone. The disapproval rate fell 1.0 point to 40.3%.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party for the People led the opposition camp in public support for the first time in the January poll.