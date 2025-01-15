Powerful winds forecast for late Tuesday night threatened to whip up massive fires that are still burning around Los Angeles in a tragedy that has killed at least 24 people and badly shaken the city.

A week after blazes erupted and spread uncontained, forecasters predicted "particularly dangerous" Santa Ana winds would spike the wildfire threat anew for already exhausted firefighters.

"Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire," the National Weather Service warned.