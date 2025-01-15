Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba might visit the United States in early February for his first meeting with Donald Trump, who will take the oath as U.S. president next week, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

The Japan-U.S. summit could take place in early February, at the earliest, or in the middle of the month, at the latest, a government official said after Ishiba told reporters the previous day that Tokyo and Washington were in the final phase of arranging the meeting.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will attend Trump's inauguration on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. He hopes to have talks with Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for secretary of state, to pave the way for the bilateral summit.