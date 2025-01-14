Mediators gave Israel and Hamas a final draft of a deal on Monday to end the war in Gaza, an official briefed on the negotiations said, after a midnight "breakthrough" in talks attended by envoys of both outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden said a cease-fire and hostage release deal he had championed was on "the brink" of coming to fruition, and Hamas said it was keen on reaching an agreement.

"The deal ... would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started," Biden said in a speech to highlight his foreign policy achievements.