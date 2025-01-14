A research team from Nagoya University and other institutions has confirmed that luteolin, an antioxidant found in broccoli and celery, can help suppress the progression of gray hair in mice.
The findings were published on Saturday in the international journal Antioxidants, with findings showing that both oral intake and topical application were effective.
The team hopes that further testing on humans will lead to the development of a drug for preventing or reducing gray hair.
