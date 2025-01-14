Japan said Tuesday that a Chinese military delegation was on a rare exchange visit, as the Asian neighbors attempt to thaw frosty ties ahead of Donald Trump's return as U.S. president.

Members of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were visiting their Japanese counterparts and senior Japanese defense officials from Monday through Friday, Japan's top government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The trip was organized after the Japanese and Chinese defense ministers met in November in Laos on the sidelines of a regional defense gathering, where they agreed to increase exchanges among troops, Hayashi said.