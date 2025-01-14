At 9:19 p.m. on Monday, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake — measuring a lower 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale — struck southern Japan, with the epicenter in the Hyuganada Sea off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture.

Immediately after, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said it would begin a temporary investigation into the possibility of issuing an emergency advisory alert regarding a potential Nankai Trough earthquake, holding an evaluation meeting among experts to assess the situation.