Behind his desk in a bright marble-floored shop in the heart of the Syrian capital, Saeed has a stack of envelopes he used to stuff with cash whenever a government official stopped by.
Now the former president, Bashar al-Assad, has been overthrown, Saeed hopes he will have no more use for them.
Saeed said bribes cost his business selling pots and pans around $40 per month, a hefty sum in a country where almost a quarter of the population lives in extreme poverty after more than 13 years of conflict.
