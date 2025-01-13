In response to the ongoing challenges posed by Japan’s shrinking population and aging rural demographics, the agriculture ministry is introducing a new initiative to dispatch corporate personnel to rural areas.

The initiative, part of a new regional revitalization policy under the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, aims to promote rural development through corporate-sponsored training programs and employee side jobs that will help connect businesses with farming villages. A task force involving relevant ministries, local governments and businesses will be formed in February to discuss concrete strategies.

The project aims to increase the number of people engaged with rural areas by fostering stronger partnerships between businesses and local farming communities.

The plan includes having corporate employees assist with seasonal harvest work and regional events during peak times.

For businesses, the initiative offers the opportunity for employees to gain valuable experience and insights from rural exchanges, potentially enhancing corporate value. The ministry also plans to create a more supportive environment for employees interested in taking up side jobs or additional roles in agriculture-related work.

To establish the task force, the ministry began recruiting participating companies and organizations in December. From February, multiple specialized subcommittees will begin gathering case studies and creating guidelines.

The goal is to compile findings by May and implement the initiative as soon as possible.

One of the subcommittees will also focus on improving logistics networks within rural regions. This includes strengthening collaboration with postal services and logistics companies to create efficient systems for delivering food and daily goods from urban centers.

According to the ministry, agricultural communities in mountainous areas with fewer than nine households made up roughly 20% of rural settlements as of 2020, with the number more than doubling over the past two decades. Maintaining these communities is becoming an increasingly urgent challenge.