Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called on U.S. President Joe Biden Monday to take steps to dispel concerns about investments in the United States following his rejection of the sale of United States Steel to Nippon Steel.

Ishiba made the request during a three-way virtual summit of leaders from Japan, the United States and the Philippines, he told reporters after the talks.

Biden's decision has raised "strong concerns in the business community of not only Japan but also the United States," Ishiba said. "I strongly urged (Biden) to dispel this," he said.