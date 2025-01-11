U.S., French and German envoys have warned Syria's new Islamist rulers that their appointment of foreign jihadis to senior military posts is a security concern and bad for their image as they try to forge ties with foreign states, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The warning from the U.S., part of Western efforts to get Syria's new leaders to reconsider the move, was delivered in a meeting between U.S. envoy Daniel Rubinstein and Syria's de facto ruler, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Wednesday at the presidential palace overlooking Damascus, a U.S. official said.

"These appointments will not help them with their reputation in the U.S.," the official said.