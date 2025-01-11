The health ministry is considering providing support to medical institutions and pharmacies to promote the use of digital My Number personal identification and health insurance cards.

The service starting this spring will require the installation of general-purpose card readers that read smartphone screens. The ministry is considering helping medical institutions cover the cost of setting up the equipment. It plans to decide on the details of the support within fiscal 2025, which begins in April.

The government has been accelerating the transition to My Number health insurance cards and ended the issuance of traditional health insurance cards last month.