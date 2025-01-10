The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for President-elect Donald Trump to be sentenced for his conviction on criminal charges involving hush money paid to a porn star, with two conservative justices joining the three liberal members in a 5-4 vote denying his bid to halt the proceedings.

The court turned down Trump's last-minute bid to prevent his sentencing, scheduled for Friday in New York state court in Manhattan. Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's three liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — in the court's majority in denying Trump's request.

The brief order gave two reasons for the decision.