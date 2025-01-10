A woman believed to be in her 20s was apprehended Friday after reportedly wielding a hammer-like object and rampaging at Hosei University’s Tama campus in the city of Machida, western Tokyo.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, according to FNN. Around that time, police received reports of a woman behaving violently at the university campus.

University staff managed to apprehend the woman, who is thought to be a student. According to initial reports, around 10 individuals, including students, sustained injuries, though all are believed to be conscious. The full severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.