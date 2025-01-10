South Korea's presidential security chief said Friday there must be no bloodshed if another arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is executed by investigators over his failed martial law bid.

Yoon has refused questioning and last week resisted arrest in a tense stand-off between his guards and investigators after his short-lived power grab plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

"I understand many citizens are concerned about the current situation where government agencies are in conflict and confrontation," presidential security service chief Park Chong-jun told reporters Friday before he was questioned at the Korean National Police Agency.