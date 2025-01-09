A prolonged period of uncertainty over the fate of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the botched attempt to arrest him are giving oxygen to his backers and reviving support for his troubled party.

Yoon, who is suspended from duties after his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3 and is under criminal investigation for possible insurrection, has for weeks been holed up inside his hilltop residence in Seoul, guarded by a small army of personal security.

A National Barometer Survey poll released Thursday showed 59% of respondents want him arrested, something investigators are determined to do even though they failed last week after a widely televised six-hour standoff with his security team. But 37% said arresting Yoon is excessive.