A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities on Tuesday, killing at least 95 people and collapsing hundreds of houses, Chinese authorities said.

The earthquake's epicenter was about 80 km (50 miles) north of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain. Tremors also shook buildings in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan and India.

The China Earthquake Networks Center located the epicenter at Tingri county, known as the northern gateway to the Everest region, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).