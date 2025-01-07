The U.S. Defense Department has added Chinese tech giants including gaming and social media leader Tencent Holdings and battery maker CATL to a list of firms it says work with China's military.

The list also included chipmaker Changxin Memory Technologies, Quectel Wireless and dronemaker Autel Robotics, according to a document published on Monday.

The annually updated list of Chinese military companies, formally mandated under U.S. law as the "Section 1260H list," designated 134 companies, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register.