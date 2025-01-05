Gambling addiction through online casinos is becoming a serious problem in Japan, particularly after the COVID-19 crisis began in 2020.

The number of consultation requests received by the Society Concerned about the Gambling Addiction, a public interest incorporated association in Tokyo, has increased 11-fold in five years.

According to the association, some people sought out yami baito illegal part-time jobs offered online — part of a disturbing social trend — to obtain money for gambling.