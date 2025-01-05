Gambling addiction through online casinos is becoming a serious problem in Japan, particularly after the COVID-19 crisis began in 2020.
The number of consultation requests received by the Society Concerned about the Gambling Addiction, a public interest incorporated association in Tokyo, has increased 11-fold in five years.
According to the association, some people sought out yami baito illegal part-time jobs offered online — part of a disturbing social trend — to obtain money for gambling.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.