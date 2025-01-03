More than twice as many Israelis left their country in 2024 as in previous years, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics said, a likely result of the ongoing war and fierce political disputes.

Some 82,700 Israelis left in 2024 compared with an average 36,900 for the years 2018 through 2022, the bureau said on Tuesday. The rise in exits began in 2023, when 55,400 left. The bureau counts anyone who’s spent 275 days of the year abroad as having emigrated.

Population growth was 1.1% in 2024, the lowest in more than a decade.