A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames outside the Trump Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least seven others, officials said. The FBI said it is joining the investigation.

Videos taken by witnesses inside and outside the hotel showed the vehicle exploding and flames pouring out of it, as it sat just outside the hotel.

The incident occurred just hours after a man drove a truck into crowds of New Year's Day revelers in New Orleans, killing at least 10.