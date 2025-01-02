The Japanese icebreaker Shirase arrived at Showa Station, Japan's Antarctic research base, on Tuesday.

The Shirase berthed at a point about 120 meters off East Ongul Island, where Showa Station is located, at 9:44 a.m. local time.

The voyage took about 40 days. The ship left the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Nov. 20 last year.

Following the arrival, goods and fuel will be transported to the base from the Shirase using snowmobiles.

Some members of the 66th Antarctic research expedition team who arrived at Showa Station from the Shirase by helicopter in advance three days ago and members of the 65th wintering team welcomed the Shirase.

"I was relieved to see the Shirase reach the base safely," Ko Morita, a 36-year-old member of the 66th team, said. "I hope transportation and observations will be carried out smoothly," Morita added.

Members of the 66th team boarded the Shirase in Fremantle, Western Australia, on Dec. 5, about two weeks after the vessel left Japan.