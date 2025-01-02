Camped on a street winding up to the residence of South Korea's impeached president, protesters direct vitriol at police and echo obscure conspiracies as investigators prepare to execute a warrant for his arrest.

Suspended leader Yoon Suk Yeol claimed "anti-state elements" and electoral fraud were plaguing the country as he made his bungled bid to instate martial law last month before it was voted down and he was impeached.

South Korea's Constitutional Court will rule on whether to uphold his impeachment as Yoon also faces a growing probe — and possible imprisonment or the death penalty — for "insurrection."