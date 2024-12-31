Municipalities in Ishikawa Prefecture, hit hard by a powerful earthquake and heavy rain in 2024, plan to install equipment at disaster evacuation centers for access to SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Municipal officials think that the service is effective in securing communication methods in the early days of a disaster because it allows many people to access a large amount of information simultaneously.

The Starlink system, which employs thousands of low-orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet access even to remote areas, was fully used in disaster relief for the first time following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on Jan. 1, 2024.

The city of Suzu plans to install Starlink antennas at evacuation centers and community meeting places, starting as early as April 2025.

In the city of Wajima, officials secured a budget of some ¥1.5 million to install Starlink equipment at community centers in three districts that were isolated after the earthquake and again following heavy rain in September.

A Starlink antenna placed at a public facility in disaster-hit Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Dec. 10 | JIJI

In Ishikawa, up to 24 districts were isolated after the earthquake and 16 districts following the heavy rain, according to the prefectural government. It took more than two weeks after the earthquake to recover mobile communications provisionally in all affected areas.

Conventional satellite phone handsets were provided to isolated areas days after the earthquake, but they often faced difficulty receiving signals in mountainous areas.

A Starlink device was delivered by helicopter to an evacuation center in the Otani district in Suzu on Jan. 12.

"It helped us a lot," Chuji Maruyama, head of the district, said of the Starlink service. The service is a minimum necessary requirement for evacuation centers for safety confirmation, he said.

"Thanks to the service, kids enjoyed watching video and playing games at the time of the disaster," said an official at SoftBank Corp., who installed Starlink devices at schools and evacuation facilities.

Moves to introduce Starlink devices are spreading among other local governments in the country, including the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, where the service is available in all municipalities.

"It is important for municipalities to get citizens used to the devices in normal times, including by holding events to use them," said Hiroki Hashizume, a SoftBank official in charge of public projects.