Pakistani student Laiba Rashid, 22, hopes her life will change once she learns how to drive a motorcycle after undergoing a training program that teaches women how to operate two-wheelers in the bustling eastern city of Lahore.

Although the program is 7 years old, it's rare to see women driving motorcycles. Women driving cars or riding pillion on two-wheelers driven by a male relative is more socially acceptable in the conservative, Islamic nation.

"I hope this will change my life because I am dependent on my brother to pick me up and drop me to college," Rashid said on her first day at the Women on Wheels (WOW) driving program offered free by the Lahore traffic police.