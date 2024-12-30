Three children have died after being found injured at home in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Emergency authorities said a father called an ambulance on Sunday night at around 10:55 p.m., saying he came home and found his three children with head injuries.

Riko Hayashi, 15, her sister Mako, 13, and their brother Rei, 9, were found on the second floor of the house and were taken to hospital, but were later confirmed dead, police said.

Their mother, who was living with them, reportedly attempted to kill herself and was taken to hospital, but was not in a life-threatening condition, police said.

Believing that the mother was involved in the incident, police plan to conduct interviews with her.

According to police, the father, the mother and the children were living on the second floor of a two-family house, with a relative living on the first floor.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 119 in Japan for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. You can also visit telljp.com. For those in other countries, visit www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html for a detailed list of resources and assistance.

