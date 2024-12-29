The Japanese and U.S. governments are considering locating a U.S. military unit in charge of coordination with the nation's Self-Defense Forces in central Tokyo, it was learned Sunday.

Such a location near the Defense Ministry is expected to allow both sides to smoothly draw up joint operational plans, informed sources said.

The possible location for the coordination unit is the U.S. military's Akasaka Press Center in Tokyo's Roppongi district. The 27,000-square-meter site, which was acquired by the U.S. military shortly after World War II, includes a heliport, a housing facility for officers and a base for the Stars and Stripes military newspaper.