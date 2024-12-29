The number of elderly people certified as needing nursing care or assistance has increased significantly in municipalities affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan on Jan. 1, 2024.

The increase is believed to be due to a decrease in opportunities for daily exercise amid prolonged living in temporary housing because of disaster-related evacuations.

Among the affected municipalities, the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, has seen the largest increase in the number of such elderly people, up 13.5% from before the massive earthquake.