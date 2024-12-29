In a signal to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, North Korea has used a key party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un to announce its “toughest” ever strategy to counter the United States, Pyongyang's state-run media said Sunday.

The reclusive nuclear-armed country held the five-day meeting of party and government officials last week to set the course for the coming year, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said in a report covering the meeting, which ended Friday.

“The U.S. is the most reactionary state that regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy,” the report said, criticizing growing ties between the U.S., South Korea and Japan and claiming the partnership had “expanded into a nuclear military bloc for aggression.”