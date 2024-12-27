The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office has dropped charges against 65 current and former Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and their secretaries, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and senior members of a faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, of violating the political funds control law.

With the decision, the LDP hopes to turn the page on the scandal, which heavily damaged public trust in the party and led to the LDP-Komeito ruling coalition losing its majority in the Oct. 27 Lower House election.

The charges stemmed from a kickback scheme involving funds collected through individual LDP faction member's sale of tickets to political fundraising parties. Money received beyond a quota was then funneled back to the member by the faction but kept off the books, in violation of the law.